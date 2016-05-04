BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd :
* Connacher announces curtailment of production due to wildfires
* Production at Great Divide will be reduced to approximately 4,000 BBL/day of bitumen
* When access returns to normal company plans to begin ramping production back up
* Company's Great Divide site has limited access, and all staff onsite are safe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S