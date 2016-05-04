May 4 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd :

* Connacher announces curtailment of production due to wildfires

* Production at Great Divide will be reduced to approximately 4,000 BBL/day of bitumen

* When access returns to normal company plans to begin ramping production back up

* Company's Great Divide site has limited access, and all staff onsite are safe