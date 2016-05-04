BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 Civeo Corp :
* Making rooms at their lodge facilities available to displaced residents following outbreak of fire in Fort McMurray area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: