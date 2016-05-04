May 4 (Reuters) -

* Youtube working on paid service called Unplugged that would offer bundle of cable TV channels streamed over the Internet - Bloomberg

* Youtube discussed cable TV bundle service, slated for 2017 debut, with major media companies, including Comcast's NBCuniversal, Viacom, CBS- Bloomberg Source text (bloom.bg/1rv6NDT) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)