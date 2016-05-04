BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 Archrock Inc
* Carlson Capital Lp Reports 13.3 Pct Stake In Archrock Inc as of may 4 - sec filing
* Intends to engage in discussions and correspondence with archrock management, board regarding, management, strategic alternatives Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TKPgkn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: