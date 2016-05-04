May 4 Archrock Inc

* Carlson Capital Lp Reports 13.3 Pct Stake In Archrock Inc as of may 4 - sec filing

* Intends to engage in discussions and correspondence with archrock management, board regarding, management, strategic alternatives Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TKPgkn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)