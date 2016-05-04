BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Taser International Inc
* Q1 sales rose 24 percent to $55.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $51.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results