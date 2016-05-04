BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 S&P Global Ratings:
* Halliburton Co downgraded to 'A-' on termination of merger agreement; on creditwatch negative Source text: bit.ly/1TKWMvr Further company coverage:
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: