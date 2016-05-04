WRAPUP 4-Cyber attack eases, hacking group threatens to sell code
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
May 4 C R Bard Inc
* Priced public offering of 10-year senior notes in aggregate principal amount of $500 million and with interest rate of 3% per year Source (bit.ly/1OeKDKZ) Further company coverage:
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: