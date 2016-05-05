JGBs steady on cooling risk appetite, BOJ's debt-buying operation
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese government bond prices were steady on Wednesday, with cooling investor risk appetite and a debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan shoring up the market.
May 4 Fitch On Japan:
* Fitch - Japan's negative rates struggling to find traction
* Fitch - "Too early to assess effectiveness of negative interest rate policy in combating deflation"
* Fitch - "Understanding of unorthodox monetary policies and of risks that may be associated with them is limited"
* Fitch - "Indications so far in 2016 - in consumer prices, business expectations and banks' lending attitudes - are not encouraging"Fitch - Reduction in bank of Japan's perceived room for policy manoeuvre would weaken support that Japan's 'A'/stable sovereign credit rating
