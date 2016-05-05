May 5 Redefine Properties Ltd :
* Property assets R67,8 billion +R0,5 billion at the half
year ended Feb 29
* Distribution of 41.7 cents +6.9% in line with guidance for
half year ended 29 February 2016
* Property portfolio income for period contributed 96.6%
(2015: 95.2%)
* Overall portfolio vacancy rate deteriorated marginally
during period by 0.3% to 5.7% (2015: 5.4%)
* Confident of achieving distribution per share growth of 6%
to 7% for full 2016 financial year
* Completion of EPP transaction at end of May 2016 is
anticipated to yield accretive earnings of 1 cent per share in
second financial half of 2016
