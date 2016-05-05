(Corrects typo in first bullet point)

May 5 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 profit before income tax of 287 million rupees versus 263.3 million rupees year ago

* Qtrly revenue of 1.50 billion rupees versus 1.45 billion rupees year ago

* Says the co is confident that results for full financial year 2016 will improve on last year

* Declared dividend of 1.15 rupees per share in respect of fy ending June 30, 2016, to be paid on or about June 23