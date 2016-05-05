BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Nedbank Group Ltd :
* Our forecast for full year 2016 as communicated in 2015 annual results announcement, currently remains unchanged.
* Credit loss ratio (clr) increased as expected from full year 2015 level, but remained within our through--cycle target range of 60 - 100 basis points.
* Expected that a portion of central portfolio provision will therefore partially offset any increases in 2016 clr.
* Expenses for period grew in line with management expectations and continued to be well-managed.
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.