May 5 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :
* Dividends, of 3.8 pct in Q1 2016
* RoE for Q1 of 3.8 pct is a strong result.
* Gross premiums written decreased by 5.5 pct in Q1 of 2016
compared to same period in 2015
* Net premiums earned as a proportion of net premiums
written were 112.8 pct in Q1 of 2016 compared to 119.3 pct for
same period in 2015.
* Group's net loss ratio for Q1 of 2016 was 29.6 pct
compared to 29.2 pct for same period in 2015.
