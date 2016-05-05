May 5 Beazley Plc
* Premiums grew by 7 pct to $583m (2015: $546m)
* Level of claims notifications during Q1 of year continued
to be encouraging
* Investment income for three months to 31 March 2016 was
$29.6m, or 0.7 pct (2015 full year investment return: $57.6m,
1.3 pct)
* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1 pct
* Year to date investment return of 0.7 pct
* Group expects combined ratio for first half of 2016 to be
better than average if this claims trend continues until 30 june
* This is a good outcome in context of low yields and
volatile financial markets
