May 5 Provident Financial Plc :

* All of group's businesses have made a good start to year, trading in line with or above internal plans

* Group has made a good start to year with profit performance of all businesses in line

* Vanquis bank delivered year-on-year average receivables growth of 13% in Q1 and profit growth modestly ahead of that

* Home credit performed well through q1 of year with continued strong margins and lower costs offsetting lower year-on-year receivables

* Sound credit quality across all three divisions provides foundation for another good performance in 2016

* Atsuma's performance continues to benefit from significant tightening of credit standards implemented in Q4 of last year

* Atsuma's performance continues to benefit from significant tightening of credit standards implemented in Q4 of last year

* Funding and liquidity positions remain strong with balance sheet gearing at end of march of 2.0 times (March 2015: 2.1 times)