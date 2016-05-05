May 5 Provident Financial Plc :
* All of group's businesses have made a good start to year,
trading in line with or above internal plans
* Group has made a good start to year with profit
performance of all businesses in line
* Vanquis bank delivered year-on-year average receivables
growth of 13% in Q1 and profit growth modestly ahead of that
* Home credit performed well through q1 of year with
continued strong margins and lower costs offsetting lower
year-on-year receivables
* Sound credit quality across all three divisions provides
foundation for another good performance in 2016
* Atsuma's performance continues to benefit from significant
tightening of credit standards implemented in Q4 of last year
* Funding and liquidity positions remain strong with balance
sheet gearing at end of march of 2.0 times (March 2015: 2.1
times)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)