May 5 Bidvest Group Ltd :

* Pleasing performance of foodservice businesses has been achieved against a backdrop of zero food inflation

* Trading remains positive, activity levels across all markets are buoyant and management are expecting good results for year ending June 2016 in foodservice businesses

* Management remain alert to acquisition opportunities that present themselves both in current markets and in new territories