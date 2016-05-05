BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Spice Private Equity AG :
* Spice Private Equity Ltd announces major change in shareholder base
* Has been informed that co controlled by GP Investments Ltd. has agreed to acquire the shares in co currently held by investment vehicles managed by Fortress Investment Group Llc and Newbury Associates Llc
* Purchaser will be acquiring above mentioned stake for USD 35.25 per share
* Upon closing, GPI will indirectly hold 58.48% of shares and voting rights of company Source text - bit.ly/24t6tqO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.