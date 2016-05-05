BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
* Is in process of preparing for a listing on JSE, is engaged in negotiations with Billion regarding a possible acquisition by Rebosis of all or some of assets of Billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.