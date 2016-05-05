BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 CVC Capital Partners Ltd
* Funds advised by CVC have completed sale of Education International Corporation to a consortium led by NLD Investment LLP
* Financial details of transaction were not disclosed Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.