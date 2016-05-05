May 5 Milacron Holdings Corp
* Qtrly fully diluted adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.27
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14
* Reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance of 0 pct to 2 pct organic
sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margins to be between 18.5 pct
and 19.0 pct
* Milacron Holdings Corp sees FY 2016 expects capital
expenditures of approximately $50 to $55 million
* Qtrly sales of $277.3 million increased 1.7 pct in 1Q'16
on a constant currency basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $277.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
