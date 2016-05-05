May 5 Grupa Recykl SA :

* Its unit, Recykl Organizacja Odzysku SA, agrees terms and conditions with an investor to create a special purpose vehicle company

* Recykl Organizacja Odzysku to hold 49 percent of the SPV which is to finance and construct an installation to shred tires

* The installation will be serviced by Recykl Organizacja Odzysku and is to have value of about 15 million zlotys ($3.9 million)

* The investor, who will hold 51 pct in the investment, will commit to provide tyres and to buy shredded output for six years ($1 = 3.8463 zlotys)