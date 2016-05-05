BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Telus Corp
* Agreement values telus international at cad1.2 billion
* Intends to retain a long-term majority ownership position in telus international
* According to agreement telus, corporation shareholders retaining a 65 per cent interest in business
* Rothschild acted as sole financial advisor to telus for transaction
* Proceeds of approximately cad600 million from this transaction will be put to work on telus' long-term strategy
* Telus announces baring private equity asia to acquire 35 per cent stake in telus international
* Telus intends to retain a long-term majority ownership position in telus international
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.