May 5 Dycom Industries Inc
* Dycom industries, inc. Files amended complaint against
quanta services, inc. For breach of contract
* Filed an amended complain against quanta for violating
parties' 2012 stock purchase agreement
* Dycom seeks injunctive relief barring quanta from further
engaging in prohibited competition
* Dycom also alleges under applicable law, quanta is
"indefinitely barred" from actively soliciting customers of
businesses it sold
* Complaint alleges that quanta intentionally violated, and
continues to violate, several contractual covenants
