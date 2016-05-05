BRIEF-Teamax plans data centre, smart city projects with partners
* Says it signs strategic agreement with partners on data centre, smart city projects with initial investment of about 6.5 billion yuan ($943.81 million)
May 5 Valsoia Spa
* Q1 revenue from sales 25.7 million euros ($29.35 million) versus 26.9 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.2 million euros versus 2.5 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1UBgJqY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016