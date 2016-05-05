May 5 Nrg Energy Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Agreed to sell majority interest in EVGO to vision ridge
partners
* Conclusion of strategic review process for residential
solar
* Qtrly total operating revenues $3,229 million versus
$3,829 million
* Entered into deals with sunrun inc spruce finance inc.,
both parties will be able to purchase nrg originated residential
solar contracts
* Nrg will incur one-time costs to achieve of approximately
$20 million in 2016 related to residential solar
* Reaffirms 2016 guidance
* Intends to offer remaining 51.05% of cvsr it owns to nrg
yield in q2
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $3.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
