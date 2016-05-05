May 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Total company average daily sales volumes for ongoing operations were 584,000 boe in Q1 of 2016 compared to 600,000 boe for Q4

* Total oil and gas after-tax results reflected a loss of $388 million for Q1 of 2016

* Domestic and international operations produced average daily volumes of 67,000 boe and 114,000 boe in Q1 2016 and 2015

* Compared to Q1 of 2015, domestic average daily production increased by 17,000 boe to 307,000 boe in Q1

* Decrease in oil and gas results on a sequential and year-over-year basis was mainly due to continued decline in commodity prices in Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $2.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total year production growth outlook increased to 4 to 6 percent with same capital budget of $3.0 billion

* Core results for Q1 of 2016 were a loss of $426 million or $0.56 per diluted share

* Average worldwide realized crude oil prices were $29.42 per barrel for Q1 of 2016

* Q1 sales $2,123 million versus $3,089 million last year