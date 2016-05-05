May 5 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
* Cost reduction initiative delivering strong results - now
targeting annual savings of $240m-$270m
* Qtrly GAAP EPS of $0.54
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc qtrly revenues $2.78 billion
versus $2.90 billion
* Backlog at April 1, 2016 of $18.2 billion, steady at Q1 of
fiscal 2016 level
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $2.78
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Narrowing our guidance for full year to an adjusted EPS of
$2.90-$3.20
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
