May 5 Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Aggregate amount of draws received from treasury to date under the senior preferred stock purchase agreement is $116.1 billion

* Expected dividend payment of $919 million for the q2 of 2016 is calculated based on net worth of $2.1 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Qtrly total interest income $27.33 billion versus $27.57 billion

* With expected june 2016 dividend payment to treasury, will have paid $148.5 billion in dividends to treasury on senior preferred stock