May 5 Federal National Mortgage Association
:
* Aggregate amount of draws received from treasury to date
under the senior preferred stock purchase agreement is $116.1
billion
* Expected dividend payment of $919 million for the q2 of
2016 is calculated based on net worth of $2.1 billion as of
march 31, 2016
* Qtrly total interest income $27.33 billion versus $27.57
billion
* With expected june 2016 dividend payment to treasury, will
have paid $148.5 billion in dividends to treasury on senior
preferred stock
