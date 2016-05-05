May 5 U.S. Food and Drug Administration:
* FDA has authority to regulate cigarettes, cigarette
tobacco, roll-your-own tobacco, smokeless tobacco, and any other
tobacco products it deems to be subject to law
* Rule is effective 90 days from May 5
* Products that meet statutory definition of "tobacco
products" includes e-cigarettes, e-hookah, ecigars, vape pens,
cigars, and pipe tobacco
* Under staggered timelines, expects manufacturers will
continue selling products for up to two years while they submit
new marketing application
* US FDA extending its "tobacco product" authorities to all
other categories of products that meet statutory definition of
"tobacco product"
* Final rule prohibits sale of "covered tobacco products" to
individuals under age of 18 and requires display of health
warnings
* Rule requires manufacturers of newly-regulated products
must get FDA approval, unless product was on market as of feb.
15, 2007
Source text: (1.usa.gov/1rwnpep)
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)