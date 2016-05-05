May 5 Kellogg Co
* On conf call - CFO Ron Dissinger to retire, to stay on
into 2017 to ensure an orderly ineffective transition
* CEO on conf call - US snacks underwent a major
reorganization of sales force changing employees roles, managers
zones and customers
* CEO on conf call - we should see improved selling and
merchandising effectiveness in US snacks after reorganization
* CFO on conf call - price mix, excluding Venezuela
impact, declined by 0.4% largely due to difficult economic
environment in Europe
* Toning down FY outlook outside Venezuela due to snacks
sales force transition, product transitions and Europe, Latam
market conditions
* Exec- "wholesome snacks business continued to decline in
Q1... This business remains our biggest challenge in snacks"
