BRIEF-Guangdong Vanward New Electric to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
May 5 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
* Resolutions proposed at annual general meeting of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ( "company") held earlier today were passed by requisite majority by poll
* Says 82.31 percent shareholders present at the AGM vote to approve directors' remumeration report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 22, for FY 2016