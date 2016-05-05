BRIEF-Guangdong Vanward New Electric to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
May 5 Quantum Foods Holdings :
* Expects HEPS for six months to March 31 between 13.7 cents and 16.3 cents, being a decrease of between 38 pct and 48 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 22, for FY 2016