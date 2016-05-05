BRIEF-Guangdong Vanward New Electric to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
May 5 Ladbrokes Plc :
* Says 57.92 percent votes cast at the AGM to approve directors' remuneration report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 22, for FY 2016