BRIEF-Guangdong Vanward New Electric to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
May 5 Toya Sa
* Q1 operating profit 8.8 million zlotys ($2.3 million) versus 7.0 million zlotys last year
* Q1 revenue 71.2 million zlotys versus 70.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 6.9 million zlotys versus 5.1 million zlotys year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 22, for FY 2016