BRIEF-S&P says Australia ratings affirmed at AAA/A-1+; outlook remains negative
May 5 Libertas 7 SA :
* Q1 loss after tax 395,000 euros ($450,498) versus profit 668,000 euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 1.3 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 negative operating result 294,000 euros versus positive 1.0 million euros year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 39 bids for 90.66 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupee