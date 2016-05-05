BRIEF-Guangdong Vanward New Electric to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
May 5 Yunsa
* Q1 revenue of 73.9 million lira ($25.23 million) versus 78.1 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 1.6 million lira versus 4.0 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9285 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 22, for FY 2016