May 5 Ensco Plc
* Ensco Plc - Concluded discussions with Petrobras regarding
revised commercial terms with respect to some rig contracts -
SEC Filing
* Ensco Plc - Ensco 6002 has had its contract term extended
to December 2019
* Ensco Plc - Previous downtime on Ensco 6001 that could
have been applied toward limit permitting contract termination
has been reduced to zero
* Ensco Plc - Ensco 6003 and Ensco 6004 had their contracts
terminated effective May 1, 2016 by mutual agreement
* Ensco Plc - In Q2 of 2016, we plan to mobilize Ensco 6003
and Ensco 6004 out of Brazil and permanently retire these rigs
