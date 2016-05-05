BRIEF-S&P says Australia ratings affirmed at AAA/A-1+; outlook remains negative
* S&P-Australia ratings affirmed at 'aaa/a-1+'; outlook remains negative
* AIG said to target $4 billion valuation in mortgage unit's IPO - Bloomberg, citing sources
* AIG's mortgage insurer, United Guaranty Corp., is seeking to raise about $700 mln to $800 mln as it sells shares to public - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text -(bloom.bg/1O0m75F) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 39 bids for 90.66 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupee