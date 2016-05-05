May 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Board of directors will oversee patient access and pricing
committee
* Forms of a new patient access and pricing committee that
will be responsible for pricing of company's drugs
* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure
they have access to two drugs
* Committee will include a multi-disciplinary team of
valeant employees, including doctors, scientists, and other
executives
* Among other issues, committee will review pricing of
nitropress, isuprel, cuprimine, and syprine
* Committee will be chaired initially by joseph papa ,
chairman and chief executive officer of valeant
* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure
they have access to nitropress and isuprel
