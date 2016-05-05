May 5 Herbalife Ltd
* Company is currently in discussions with the FTC regarding
a potential resolution
* Discussions with the FTC are in the advanced stages
* At present time, company's best estimate of payment amount
would be made by company under mutual resolution with ftc is
$200 million
* Says has not accrued any amounts with respect to any
potential monetary payments relating to settlement
* If discussions with the FTC do not continue to progress,
it is likely that litigation would ensue
* Unable to estimate range of potential loss, if any,
relating to these matters
* FTC had earlier requested from company documents and other
information for the time period commencing January 1, 2009 to
the present
Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/24AyF7W)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)