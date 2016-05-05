May 5 Johnson Outdoors Inc

* Johnson Outdoors and Garmin International announce patent litigation settlement

* Agreement, which includes licensing of these patents to Garmin, will bring closure to related legal matters pending before ITC

* Reached agreement on a settlement which resolves litigation involving Johnson Outdoors' patented side scan Sonar Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)