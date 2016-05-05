BRIEF-EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
* EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
May 5 Johnson Outdoors Inc
* Johnson Outdoors and Garmin International announce patent litigation settlement
* Agreement, which includes licensing of these patents to Garmin, will bring closure to related legal matters pending before ITC
* Reached agreement on a settlement which resolves litigation involving Johnson Outdoors' patented side scan Sonar Technology
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing