May 6 Datacolor AG :

* H1 net sales of $33.8 million (H1 2014/15: $34.4 million), EBIT grew by 22 pct year-on-year to $2.6 million ($2.2 million year ago), and net profit rose by 70 pct to $2.6 million ($1.5 million year ago)

* For FY is looking to achieve a solid return and an increase in sales in order to meet strategic growth targets going forward in what is still a volatile market environment