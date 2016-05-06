May 6 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :

* HEPS for year ended February 29, 2016 is expected to be between 15 pct lower and 10 pct higher

* Heps for year ended February 29, 2016 is therefore expected to be between 87.8 cents and 113.7 cents

* Sovereign food investments sales of value added, fresh and weight graded portions increased to 11 pct of sales volume in H2 compared to 7 pct in comparable prior period