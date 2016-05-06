BRIEF-Euronext Q1 revenues stable at EUR 126.6 mln
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
May 6 Accentro Real Estate Ag
* Positive outlook confirmed for 2016 financial year
* Q1 EBIT before valuation effects increased to 7.5 million euros (Q1-2015: 2.9 million euros)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenues at 24.1 million euros more than doubled (Q1-2015: 9.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S