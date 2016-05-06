May 6 Rio Tinto Plc :
* Approves development of Oyu Tolgoi underground mine
* Development of underground mine will start in mid-2016
following approval of a $5.3 billion investment by partners and
recent granting of all necessary permits
* First production from underground, which has an average
copper grade of 1.66 per cent, more than three times higher than
open pit, is expected in 2020
* Mine also benefits from significant gold by-products, with
an average gold grade of 0.35 grams per tonne
* Expansion provides an attractive investment for all
shareholders with an expected internal rate of return of more
than 20 per cent.
* When underground is fully ramped up in 2027, Oyu Tolgoi is
expected to produce more than 500,000 tonnes of copper a year
* Parties have agreed a senior debt cap of $6 billion for
project financing agreement, providing option for $1.6 billion
of supplemental senior debt
* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 560,000 tonnes of copper
a year, on average, between 2025 and 2030
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)