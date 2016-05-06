Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
ZURICH, May 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
May 6 CDRL SA :
* April 2016 revenue from sales via retail network 11.3 million zlotys ($2.9 million), up 9 percent year on year
* April 2016 e-commerce revenue 0.8 million zlotys, up 81 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8656 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on May 24