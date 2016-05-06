May 6 Data Respons ASA :

* Contract of 13 million Norwegian crowns ($1.59 million)

* Has signed a contract with a customer in automation industry in Denmark

* Deliveries will take place during 2016

* Contract also has options for additional deliveries of 38 million crowns next 3 years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1802 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)