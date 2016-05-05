UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
May 5 National Holdings Corp
* Mark Klein Reports 8.0 Pct Stake In National Holdings Corp As Of May 3 - Sec filing
* Purchased national holdings shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued Source text : 1.usa.gov/1QTbZGj Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.