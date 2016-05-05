BRIEF-S&P says Australia ratings affirmed at AAA/A-1+; outlook remains negative
* S&P-Australia ratings affirmed at 'aaa/a-1+'; outlook remains negative
May 5 (Reuters) -
* Trendly Inc Says Raised $12.3 Mln In Equity Finacing - SEC Filing
* Trendly, Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $12.3 mln Source - 1.usa.gov/1VLBpO4 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* S&P-Australia ratings affirmed at 'aaa/a-1+'; outlook remains negative
May 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 39 bids for 90.66 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupee