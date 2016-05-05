May 5 Yum! Brands Inc
* Prices $2.3 billion securitized financing facility
* Special purpose subsidiary of taco bell to issue, sell
$800 million of issuer's series 2016-1 3.832% fixed rate senior
secured notes, class a-2-i
* Subsidiary of taco bell has agreed to issue and sell $500
million of its series 2016-1 4.377% fixed rate senior secured
notes, class a-2-ii
* Expects to use proceeds from expected sale of notes to pay
down entire outstanding balance of $2.0 billion of its unsecured
term loan facility
* Issuer also intends to enter into a purchase agreement
under which it will issue $100 million of series 2016-1 class
a-1 notes
* Subsidiary of taco bell has agreed to issue and sell $1
billion of its series 2016-1 4.970% fixed rate senior secured
notes, class a-2-iii
* Separation of its china business is on track to be
completed by end of 2016
