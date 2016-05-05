Taiwan stocks fall in line with overseas markets

TAIPEI, May 17 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, in line with weakness in overseas markets on concerns over continued turmoil in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. U.S. share futures and the dollar slipped in early Asian trade after reports that Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into his former security adviser. The reports raised questions over whether obstruction of justice charges could be laid against Trump, weakening confidence in t